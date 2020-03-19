Libraries going to pickup only Friday; city park restrooms to close

Lincoln City Libraries will close their doors to walk-ins Friday and instead focus on offering pick-up service at branches for borrowed books and movies.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said library branches will not allow people inside, so patrons should reserve their books for pickup online or call 402-441-8500.

Holds made on the phone or online will have pickup instructions.

Libraries Director Pat Leach said staff will quickly and efficiently bring materials to the library door.

Materials should not be returned until May 1, the new due date for all checked out items.

Bookmobile service will be suspended as of Friday, too.

Also, Lincoln Parks and Recreation staff will close all public restrooms in city parks and along city recreational trails, the mayor said.

These closures seek to minimize the risk of park bathrooms becoming transmission points for the coronavirus, she said.

Jail visits suspended

Lancaster County jail staff on Thursday suspended all visits for inmates indefinitely, the county said in a news release.