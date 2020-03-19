You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Libraries going to pick-up only Friday; city park restrooms to close
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Libraries going to pick-up only Friday; city park restrooms to close

Lincoln City Libraries logo

Lincoln City Libraries will close their doors to walk-ins Friday and instead focus on offering pick-up service at branches for borrowed books and movies.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said library branches will not allow people inside, so patrons should reserve their books for pickup online or call 402-441-8500.

Holds made on the phone or online will have pickup instructions.

Libraries Director Pat Leach said staff will quickly and efficiently bring materials to the library door.

Materials should not be returned until May 1, the new due date for all checked out items.

Bookmobile service will be suspended as of Friday, too.

Also, Lincoln Parks and Recreation staff will close all public restrooms in city parks and along city recreational trails, the mayor said.

These closures seek to minimize the risk of park bathrooms becoming transmission points for the coronavirus, she said.

Jail visits suspended

Lancaster County jail staff on Thursday suspended all visits for inmates indefinitely, the county said in a news release.

Inmates will be allowed two free phone calls each week during this suspension to maintain communication with family and friends, the jail said.

Professional visitors needing an emergency visit in person with the inmate should contact jail Programs Director Brenda Fisher in advance. 

Family and friends seeking to deposit money into an inmate account should do so online or over the phone. In-person deposits should be made in the release lobby as the jail has closed off the public lobby.

City of Lincoln seeking to stock up on sanitizer, masks, gowns and gloves
Lincoln life amid pandemic: Roped-off restaurant tables, caps on customers, grocery limits
Kohl's temporarily closing all stores nationwide amid COVID-19 outbreak; other retailers follow suit

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks
Lifestyles
editor's pick web only

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks

  • Pat Sangimino
  • Updated

The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News