Levy increase requested to help pay for railroad overpass project at 33rd and Cornhusker

“We really do need (the levy) to be at 2.6 cents to fund the 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway project,” Figard said. “The County Board has continued to say that’s their goal.”

This year, the tax rate for the district, if the County Board approves it, would increase from 1.4717 cents per $100 of valuation, to 2.2217 cents.

The existing tax rate generated about $5 million this year, Figard said. Officials have yet to estimate how much more would be generated with the higher tax rate, given an estimated increase in property valuations of about 10%.

The district’s $1.77 million budget includes $1 million for the 33rd and Cornhusker project, money that will allow the district to complete a document required by the federal government proving the need for the project and how it will affect various environmental factors, Figard said.

The RTSD needs to raise enough revenue to pay for about half the estimated $100 million cost of the project.

The other half of the funding will come from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the railroads and federal aid, Figard said.