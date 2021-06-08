Levy increase requested to help pay for railroad overpass project at 33rd and Cornhusker

An ambitious plan to build a bridge over the railroad tracks near Cornhusker Highway and reroute a portion of 33rd and Adams streets took center stage in the Railroad Transportation Safety District’s budget.
The district — a subdivision created in 1971 by the Nebraska Legislature to provide funding for railroad safety-related projects — voted Monday to ask the Lancaster County Board to increase its tax levy by about three-quarters of a cent as a way to raise more money for the long-needed project.
Officials hope to start construction by 2026, but there’s a number of steps necessary before that happens, among them saving money to pay for it.
Two years ago, the Lancaster County Board, which sets the Railroad Transportation Safety District’s tax levy, reduced it to help fund the county budget and pay for road and bridge repairs.
Critics of the move said at the time they worried about how it would affect the 33rd and Cornhusker project, but county commissioners said they planned to replace the levy.
On Monday, Roger Figard, executive director of the RTSD, said county commissioners reiterated that assurance and have indicated they are willing to increase the district’s tax rate, and to continue to increase it the next year to return to 2.6 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation.
“We really do need (the levy) to be at 2.6 cents to fund the 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway project,” Figard said. “The County Board has continued to say that’s their goal.”
This year, the tax rate for the district, if the County Board approves it, would increase from 1.4717 cents per $100 of valuation, to 2.2217 cents.
The existing tax rate generated about $5 million this year, Figard said. Officials have yet to estimate how much more would be generated with the higher tax rate, given an estimated increase in property valuations of about 10%.
The district’s $1.77 million budget includes $1 million for the 33rd and Cornhusker project, money that will allow the district to complete a document required by the federal government proving the need for the project and how it will affect various environmental factors, Figard said.
The RTSD needs to raise enough revenue to pay for about half the estimated $100 million cost of the project.
The other half of the funding will come from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the railroads and federal aid, Figard said.
In December, the Lincoln-Lancaster Planning Commission approved a plan for the area — including the bridge over the railroad tracks — that lays out future land uses for almost 600 acres from 27th to 48th streets along Cornhusker Highway.
That plan replaced one that generated controversy because it would have run right through property where Virginia’s Travelers Cafe sits.
The district typically focuses on one big project at a time, Figard said. Right now, it’s 33rd and Cornhusker.
However, the RTSD members Monday did agree to increase the RTSD share of the cost of a railway undercrossing for Rosa Parks Way trail near First and J streets from $50,000 to $122,000. The joint project with the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District should be done this fall.
