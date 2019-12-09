LES rates approved by Lincoln City Council

Lincoln City Council members unanimously approved a Lincoln Electric System rate schedule that bills residents at the same rate for electricity next year.

Earlier this fall, the utility proposed holding the retail electric rates steady in its 2020 budget. The council approved that budget Monday on a unanimous vote.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most customers will not see changes on their bills, though minor rate adjustments were passed for business customers billed on a demand rate.

LES' budget of $347.5 million is $500,000 less than 2019. The budget includes $269.4 million for operating costs and $78.1 million for capital projects. Funding for the Sustainable Energy Program is budgeted at $1.75 million, an increase of $250,000 from 2019.

Utility officials project the net power production costs to remain level next year at $120 million.

Next year's budget also includes two new service fees, a $10 disconnect fee and a $100 fee for any after-hours re-connection for a delinquent customer.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.