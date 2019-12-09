LES rates approved by Lincoln City Council

Lincoln City Council members unanimously approved a Lincoln Electric System rate schedule that bills residents at the same rate for electricity next year.
Earlier this fall, the utility proposed holding the retail electric rates steady in its 2020 budget. The council approved that budget Monday on a unanimous vote.
Most customers will not see changes on their bills, though minor rate adjustments were passed for business customers billed on a demand rate.
LES' budget of $347.5 million is $500,000 less than 2019. The budget includes $269.4 million for operating costs and $78.1 million for capital projects. Funding for the Sustainable Energy Program is budgeted at $1.75 million, an increase of $250,000 from 2019.
Utility officials project the net power production costs to remain level next year at $120 million.
Next year's budget also includes two new service fees, a $10 disconnect fee and a $100 fee for any after-hours re-connection for a delinquent customer.
