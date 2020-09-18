 Skip to main content
LES proposes no rate increase in upcoming budget
LES proposes no rate increase in upcoming budget

Lincoln Electric System proposes no overall increase to power rates for its customers in the upcoming year, according to a news release.

LES officials have proposed a $311.8 million budget, about $36 million less than the budget it adopted last year, the release said. 

Bond refinancing in early September saved LES the equivalent of $16.4 million, enough to eliminate a potential rate increase, LES said.

Grant enables LES to offer electric vehicle rebates

"Maintaining low, stable rates for our customers remains a core value of public power," Laura Kapustka, LES chief financial officer, said in the release.

Some larger electricity users that are charged demand rates will see changes to their bills, LES said. 

A virtual public meeting about the budget will be held Sept. 30, and the LES Administrative Board will vote on the budget Oct. 16 before it goes to the Lincoln City Council later in the fall. 

