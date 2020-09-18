LES proposes no rate increase in upcoming budget

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Electric System proposes no overall increase to power rates for its customers in the upcoming year, according to a news release.

LES officials have proposed a $311.8 million budget, about $36 million less than the budget it adopted last year, the release said.

Bond refinancing in early September saved LES the equivalent of $16.4 million, enough to eliminate a potential rate increase, LES said.

"Maintaining low, stable rates for our customers remains a core value of public power," Laura Kapustka, LES chief financial officer, said in the release.

Some larger electricity users that are charged demand rates will see changes to their bills, LES said.

A virtual public meeting about the budget will be held Sept. 30, and the LES Administrative Board will vote on the budget Oct. 16 before it goes to the Lincoln City Council later in the fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.