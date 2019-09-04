A team of Lincoln Electric System utility crews responding to Florida to assist with hurricane-related power outages turned back home Wednesday, a utility spokesman said.
The 16-member crew, along with a Grand Island Utilities crew, left Lincoln Monday and stayed in Birmingham, Alabama, Tuesday en route for New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
But Hurricane Dorian slowed and shifted directions, and forecasters expect it to skirt the coast and not cause massive electrical infrastructure damage.
This marks the latest twist in their mutual aid mission, which included changing two previous assignments for mutual aid in Florida because of the hurricane's unpredictability.
"Our line technicians have been prepared throughout this process to answer the call wherever it sent them," Dan Pudenz, vice president of energy delivery, said in a news release.