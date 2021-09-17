LES board approves smaller budget, slight rate decrease in 2022 for Lincoln customers

Some Lincoln Electric System customers may see lower bills next year thanks to a slight rate decrease included in a smaller budget.

LES has proposed a 2022 budget of $293.9 million, which is nearly $18 million less than this year's budget.

The publicly owned utility said in a news release that its 2022 budget is lower primarily due to lower power costs and a decrease in depreciation. It also has fewer capital projects budgeted now that its new operations center at 98th Street and Rokeby Road is complete.

LES said the rate decrease amounts to about 1% systemwide, though many residential customers may only see minor changes to their rates. The utility said some large commercial customers may see decreases based on changes in costs needed to serve those customers.

LES said this is the fifth year in a row that customers would see no increase in their electric rates.

“It is a priority of public power utilities to keep costs low for our customers,” Emily Koenig, LES chief financial officer and vice president of financial services, said in the news release. “We are confident this budget will position LES to deliver safe, affordable, and reliable power while remaining resilient to ongoing challenges such as those we have experienced over the past year."