Legislative aide plans to run for Lincoln Airport Authority

A legislative aide for Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar is planning to run for a seat on the Lincoln Airport Authority.
Nathan Janulewicz announced his candidacy Wednesday, saying in a news release that he's running "because I want other young people to have the same opportunity I did: to come home and know that they can still travel anywhere.”
Janulewicz, a Grand Island native and University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate, said he worked on the recently passed ballot initiative that allows Lincoln and other cities in the state with commercial airports to offer incentives to attract additional passenger service. He now wants to help see it through and help Lincoln attract additional flights.
He said his other priorities include promoting the economic impact of the airport.
Janulewicz, who is a registered Democrat, is the first person to announce a run for the nonpartisan Airport Authority, which has two seats on the ballot in this spring's city elections. Both incumbents, Zachary Mora James and Richard Nuernberger, have said they do not plan to run for reelection.
Those interested in running for a seat have until March 3 to file for the April 4 primary election. Up to four candidates would advance to the May 2 general election.
