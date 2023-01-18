 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Legislative aide plans to run for Lincoln Airport Authority

  • 0

The Blue Angels flew into Lincoln on Monday to kick off the official planning process for the Guardians of Freedom Airshow scheduled for Aug. 26-27 at the Lincoln Airport.

A legislative aide for Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar is planning to run for a seat on the Lincoln Airport Authority.

Nathan Janulewicz announced his candidacy Wednesday, saying in a news release that he's running "because I want other young people to have the same opportunity I did: to come home and know that they can still travel anywhere.”

Nathan Janulewicz, 1.18

Nathan Janulewicz

Janulewicz, a Grand Island native and University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate, said he worked on the recently passed ballot initiative that allows Lincoln and other cities in the state with commercial airports to offer incentives to attract additional passenger service. He now wants to help see it through and help Lincoln attract additional flights.

He said his other priorities include promoting the economic impact of the airport.

Janulewicz, who is a registered Democrat, is the first person to announce a run for the nonpartisan Airport Authority, which has two seats on the ballot in this spring's city elections. Both incumbents, Zachary Mora James and Richard Nuernberger, have said they do not plan to run for reelection.

People are also reading…

Those interested in running for a seat have until March 3 to file for the April 4 primary election. Up to four candidates would advance to the May 2 general election.

Blue Angels come to Lincoln to start planning 2023 air show
Lincoln Airport terminal project faces delays
Company plans huge investment in Lincoln Airport with aim of creating cargo hub

Matt Olberding's favorite stories from 2022

Matt Olberding covered a wide variety of subjects in 2022. Here are five stories about topics he thinks were most important: Casinos, the Lincoln Airport, housing in Lincoln, COVID-19 and drought.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tokyo court upholds acquittal of Fukushima nuclear disaster executives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News