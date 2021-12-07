 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
League of Women Voters to learn about airport improvements
0 Comments

League of Women Voters to learn about airport improvements

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln Airport

The Lincoln Airport's $55 million terminal renovation and expansion project is one of the many big projects that helped push building permit numbers to a record this year.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The local League of Women Voters will continue its lunch and learn series via Zoom on Thursday with the focus on capital improvements at the Lincoln Airport.

The program is open to the public and free to watch. It will feature David Haring, Lincoln Airport executive director, and Airport Authority board members Zachary Mora James and Nick Cusick.

Those interested can get registration details at lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/.

Hospitals in Lincoln, elsewhere tweaking vaccine mandates after court ruling
'The new cigarette' — Usage of vape products skyrockets among Nebraska teens

Reach the writer at rholladay@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

From movie ban to film festival: Saudi rolls out red carpet

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News