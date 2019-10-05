Continuing their mission of fostering citizen diplomacy with international visitors who make their way to Lincoln via State Department-sponsored short-term exchanges, the Lincoln Council for International Visitors (LCIV) recently hosted a delegation with representatives from the Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Canada, Israel and Denmark who were here learning more about global challenges in U.S. foreign policy.
The Lincoln portion of their short visit to the U.S. included a trip to meet with Editor Dave Bundy and Assistant City Editor Shelly Kulhanek at the Lincoln Journal Star. The group learned how the Journal Star reports on the Unicameral Legislature in Nebraska, as well as its contribution to public debate on issues of foreign policy that are of interest to local citizens.
A visit to Nebraska Appleseed, a nongovernmental organization concerned with workers' rights and immigration issues, highlighted how the group advocates on behalf of minority and marginalized community members, especially refugees.
The Nebraska National Guard also welcomed the group as guardsmen detailed their involvements with the recent flood and other environmental issues.
In addition to meeting with community resources on the chosen program theme, understanding more about American culture and life in the Midwest is a goal of these visiting delegations. This group was lucky enough to attend two tailgating parties -- one at the Nebraska Governor’s Mansion and one in the downtown area close to the university -- before attending a Husker football game, where they were part of 94,000 Nebraskans in red cheering and showing enthusiasm for their team.
The international group also had opportunities to visit a couple of family farms, taste Nebraska-grown sweet corn and beef, have dinner in American homes with LCIV dinner diplomats, and try their hands (and feet) at country line dancing at the Pla Mor Ballroom.
A highlight was when group members were awarded Honorary Nebraska Citizenship at the Nebraska State Capitol by Secretary of State Robert Evnan. The visitors commented that “no one could have foreseen a program that met all our requirements, all our tastes, and went way beyond our expectations like was presented in Lincoln.”
The LCIV hosts U.S. Department of State-sponsored international delegations on a wide variety of themes throughout the year. It helps foster citizen diplomacy by programming visits to local community resources, and by connecting the visitors to local citizens through events and dinner-hosting opportunities.
The next membership event is planned for Oct. 14 at Hudl in the Haymarket. Visit lciv.org and LCIV’s social media pages on Facebook and Twitter for more details on this event and on how to become a member.