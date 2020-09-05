Latest challenge to payday lending initiative set for district court hearing

The campaign to remove signatures from the rolls also sought to turn 29 people in Butler County; 23 in Garfield County; 21 in Stanton County; 15 each in Keya Paha and Hooker counties; 13 in Rock and Wheeler counties; eight in Grant County; and six in Loup County.

Ultimately, the effort netted 34 registered voters in Butler County; 31 in Burt; 23 in Garfield; 26 in Stanton; 15 in Keya Paha; 16 in Hooker and Rock; 13 in Wheeler; eight in Grant; and six in Loup.

Marvel M. Forgey said her great-granddaughter was the first to spy two people coming up the front walk of her Springview house Aug. 20. They would ask her if she wanted to remove her name from the petition drive.

"They said it was entirely up to me — if I wanted my name to stay there, fine," recalled Forgey, who said she'll turn 83 next month. "If not, all I had to do was sign with them."

Forgey said she did not remember her reason for signing the petition drive in February, so she opted to sign the affidavit "rather than leave (her signature) on something that I'm not sure when I did it."

A spokeswoman for the Secretary of State's Office said it's uncommon for registered voters who initially backed ballot initiatives to ask for their names to be removed from the petition.