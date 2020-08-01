You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Late fees to resume at Lincoln City Libraries
View Comments
editor's pick

Late fees to resume at Lincoln City Libraries

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln City Libraries logo

Late fees for overdue items from Lincoln City Libraries will again be assessed beginning Aug. 13, following their suspension due to the pandemic. 

Fees will be applied to all items borrowed prior to the libraries closing on March 22, materials borrowed during the closure and items with a July 1 due date. 

"We appreciate our users holding on to materials while we developed procedures to assure the safety of staff and library users during the pandemic," said Library Director Pat Leach. "Now that the branches are open, we urge our readers to return materials so we can make them available to other patrons.”

LPS moves to staggered schedules for high schools when classes start

Patrons are encouraged to continue to utilize the libraries' online services and to stay away if they are sick. Face coverings are mandatory at all branches, and visits are limited to one hour. 

All branches reserve an hour for those more vulnerable to disease from 10 to 11 on Fridays.  

City Hall: Lincoln officials see mask mandate as new 'no shoes, no shirt, no service'
Opening night coming soon for drive-in west of Omaha

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News