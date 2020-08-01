Late fees to resume at Lincoln City Libraries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Late fees for overdue items from Lincoln City Libraries will again be assessed beginning Aug. 13, following their suspension due to the pandemic.

Fees will be applied to all items borrowed prior to the libraries closing on March 22, materials borrowed during the closure and items with a July 1 due date.

"We appreciate our users holding on to materials while we developed procedures to assure the safety of staff and library users during the pandemic," said Library Director Pat Leach. "Now that the branches are open, we urge our readers to return materials so we can make them available to other patrons.”

Patrons are encouraged to continue to utilize the libraries' online services and to stay away if they are sick. Face coverings are mandatory at all branches, and visits are limited to one hour.

All branches reserve an hour for those more vulnerable to disease from 10 to 11 on Fridays.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

