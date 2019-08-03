Nebraskans for Peace announces the 36th annual lantern float commemorating the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. The lantern float will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the northeast side of Holmes Lake near the jetty.
This year’s lantern float will center on the theme, “Nuclear Weapons: Back from the Brink,” and begin an effort in Nebraska to organize a “back from the brink” campaign to pull back from the brink of nuclear confrontation.
In the 1980s, people around the world, including Nebraska, called for a nuclear freeze and a reduction and eventual elimination of Soviet and U.S. nuclear weapons. That campaign, engaged by religious and civic groups, led to action in Nebraska and around the world, and eventually to the START treaty and other nuclear compacts that reduced nuclear weapons by two-thirds.
It is the view of Nebraskans for Peace that we face a new worldwide nuclear arms race labeled only “nuclear modernization.” The countries now possessing or seeking nuclear weapons include the U.S., Russia, France, China, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, North Korea and Israel. The “Back from the Brink” campaign seeks to halt the rush toward reliance on expanded nuclear arms, asking the U.S. to:
• Renounce the option of using nuclear weapons first;
• End the unchecked authority of any U.S. president to launch a nuclear attack;
• Take U.S. nuclear weapons off hair-trigger alert;
• Cancel the plan to replace the entire U.S. nuclear arsenal with enhanced weapons; and
• Actively pursue a verifiable agreement among nuclear-armed states to eliminate their nuclear arsenals.
The event's schedule is as follows: Gather at 7:30 p.m. and assemble the lanterns near the Holmes Lake jetty. Hear music by cellist Sophia Potter and a prayer by Rabbi Teri Appleby of the South Street Temple. Next, Nobuko Tsukui will talk about what happened in Japan in 1945 and since in the area of nuclear damage, and at what is happening in the U.S. and other countries today. From 9-9:30 p.m., attendees will reflect, individually and as a group, on where we are headed through a floating of the lanterns at dusk. All materials will be provided for this ceremony, and all ages are welcome.
This article's author, Paul A. Olson, can be reached at Paul Olson polson2@unl.edu or 402-475-1318.