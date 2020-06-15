Landmark court decision on LGBTQ workplace rights lauded by those Nebraskans working decades to grant them

For the people who have fought long and hard for the rights of LGBTQ Nebraskans, Monday was a momentous day.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a landmark decision, voted 6-3 to affirm that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, known as Title VII, includes bias against LGBT workers in barring job discrimination because of sex.
"I can't stop crying to read the full opinion but know this — the law matters," ACLU of Nebraska Executive Director Danielle Conrad wrote on her Facebook page. "It's time to dance in the streets."
The decision would affect nearly 35,000 LGBTQ people ages 16 and over in Nebraska's workforce, according to the Williams Institute at UCLA, which tracks such data.
Nebraska does not have a statewide law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Omaha has a nondiscrimination ordinance, and Grand Island and Lincoln prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in public employment only.
Consequently, only about 22% of LGBTQ workers are covered by local ordinances. Up to one-third of LGBTQ workers report discrimination.
"While this is absolutely a broad, sweeping, powerful and wonderful decision and affirmation," Conrad said, "it's really just clarifying what existing federal law means in this regard."
It makes clear an employer can't separate being LGBTQ from the barring of job discrimination based on sex, or in this case sexual orientation or gender identity, she said.
What Justice Neil Gorsuch, who led the way on the decision, is saying is that the plain language of the law is what carries the day here, Conrad said.
The Nebraska Catholic Conference and fundamentalist churches have spoken against any Nebraska bill seeking to end work discrimination over multiple years. The court's decision would allow religious institutions to choose a person for a ministerial position who aligns with the church's faith traditions and teachings. But a church could not discriminate in other positions, such as secretarial or janitorial, for example.
"Religious freedom can and should be respected," Conrad said, "but it can't be a broad license to discriminate."
Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks said she will move forward with her nondiscrimination bill (LB627) when the Legislature resumes in July. She made it her priority bill this session, which means it's on the list to be debated again.
An earlier debate this session on LB627 ended without a vote because Pansing Brooks had not been able to find enough support to break a filibuster.
"I'm going to still pursue this to make sure that we send the message to employers and workers that they are welcome here and Nebraska is open for business," she said. "And that they don't have to go and file a claim in federal court to enforce all this."
It would send a bad message if the Legislature doesn't pass LB627, she said. It would put the state at an economic disadvantage and say that Nebraska is not a loving, compassionate and welcoming state that wants to keep all its workers and young people here, and welcome others.
Those who spoke against LB627, including Sen. Julie Slama of Peru and Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist, questioned whether such a law would bring frivolous lawsuits, fail to protect religious beliefs of employers and whether it was even warranted.
Opponent Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood said to have a protected class a person had to be denied access to education, economic opportunity, voting rights and to have obvious identifiable characteristics.
Nebraska Family Alliance, a nonprofit organization that advocates for, among other things, religious freedom, issued a statement saying Monday's decision causes big problems and relied on judicial activism to change what the law says.
"Redefining 'sex' to include gender identity and sexual orientation is a loss for freedom of conscience and fails to protect equal opportunities for women and girls, especially in athletics and women’s shelters,” said Executive Director Karen Bowling.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson joined several other state attorneys general in a friend of the court brief last year expressing opposition to lower court rulings that the prohibition of discrimination based on sex applies to LGBTQ people.
Pansing Brooks said Monday the U.S. Supreme Court made its decision without creating another protected class.
Supporters of the decision said they took pleasure in the fact that Gorsuch, a conservative nominated by President Donald Trump, led the decision. Gorsuch has said he tends to look more at the language of a statute rather than the intent of lawmakers who wrote it.
"To have Gorsuch and (Chief Justice John) Roberts come in on the majority on this means it's pretty set in stone," Pansing Brooks said, "and some other case a year down the road isn't going to change it."
Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld, who has supported a nondiscrimination bill during his six years in the Legislature, said: "It's an incredible bipartisan affirmation of everything that we have been saying, for at least six years that I have been in the body, and before that almost two decades since Ernie Chambers started it and Danielle Conrad took it on."
It's right up there with marriage equality, he said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts' spokesman, Taylor Gage, only would say the governor's office is reviewing the decision. But Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the ruling reaffirms that every resident has tremendous value and belongs in the community.
"The city of Lincoln is celebrating this victory with you,” she said.
City Council member James Michael Bowers said the ruling helps ensure that all Nebraskans have the opportunity to provide a better life for themselves.
“Oh, happy day," said City Council member Sändra Washington. "We all know the historical arc of justice is long, but today I can see an end point.”
