Landmark court decision on LGBTQ workplace rights lauded by those Nebraskans working decades to grant them

It makes clear an employer can't separate being LGBTQ from the barring of job discrimination based on sex, or in this case sexual orientation or gender identity, she said.

What Justice Neil Gorsuch, who led the way on the decision, is saying is that the plain language of the law is what carries the day here, Conrad said.

The Nebraska Catholic Conference and fundamentalist churches have spoken against any Nebraska bill seeking to end work discrimination over multiple years. The court's decision would allow religious institutions to choose a person for a ministerial position who aligns with the church's faith traditions and teachings. But a church could not discriminate in other positions, such as secretarial or janitorial, for example.

"Religious freedom can and should be respected," Conrad said, "but it can't be a broad license to discriminate."

Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks said she will move forward with her nondiscrimination bill (LB627) when the Legislature resumes in July. She made it her priority bill this session, which means it's on the list to be debated again.

An earlier debate this session on LB627 ended without a vote because Pansing Brooks had not been able to find enough support to break a filibuster.