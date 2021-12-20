Land near Nine-Mile Prairie protected after city reaches compromise

No one opposed designating the area with housing as extremely blighted, but Nine-Mile Prairie advocates wanted the 20 acres of land near the school — where a developer said he wanted to build affordable housing — to remain undeveloped because of its rich and diverse habitat.

They argued a master plan for the area completed in 2020 by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center for Grassland Studies recommends protecting the land, and developing it would go against the mayor’s Climate Action Plan.

In September, the city withdrew the proposal and went back to the drawing board.

Monday, officials presented the new plan, which eliminates the 20 acres around the school, but still includes about 815 acres of mostly developed land — plus an additional area on the southern end just north of Northwest 48th Street that includes land where a developer wants to build affordable housing.

Andrew Willis, an attorney representing the developer he didn’t name, said he wanted to build a total of about 300 units, with about half targeted for affordable housing. That wouldn’t be possible without tax-increment financing — available only in areas designated as blighted, he said.