Land near Nine-Mile Prairie protected after city reaches compromise

About 20 acres near Arnold Elementary School in Air Park will not be included in a blight designation, a step toward development of the land opposed by environmental activists who argued it should be protected because of its connection to Nine-Mile Prairie.
The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved a blight and extreme blight designation for an area that leaves out the disputed land: starting just south of the previous proposal on West Wilkins Street to West Holdrege Street and bounded by Northwest 48th Street to the east and Northwest 57th Street to the west.
The vote is the result of months of work to reach a compromise that spared the land environmental activists wanted protected, still created the opportunity for affordable housing and made it possible for homeowners in the area to apply for a $5,000 tax credit.
Councilwoman Tammy Ward, who represents northwest Lincoln, said it took a lot of time and patience to work out a “win-win” agreement for developers and Nine-Mile Prairie advocates.
“I'm just grateful that we're at the point we are today,” she said.
Six months ago, the city proposed declaring a similar area extremely blighted to give qualifying homeowners the opportunity to apply for tax credits made possible by a 2019 change in state law.
No one opposed designating the area with housing as extremely blighted, but Nine-Mile Prairie advocates wanted the 20 acres of land near the school — where a developer said he wanted to build affordable housing — to remain undeveloped because of its rich and diverse habitat.
They argued a master plan for the area completed in 2020 by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center for Grassland Studies recommends protecting the land, and developing it would go against the mayor’s Climate Action Plan.
In September, the city withdrew the proposal and went back to the drawing board.
Monday, officials presented the new plan, which eliminates the 20 acres around the school, but still includes about 815 acres of mostly developed land — plus an additional area on the southern end just north of Northwest 48th Street that includes land where a developer wants to build affordable housing.
Andrew Willis, an attorney representing the developer he didn’t name, said he wanted to build a total of about 300 units, with about half targeted for affordable housing. That wouldn’t be possible without tax-increment financing — available only in areas designated as blighted, he said.
“It’s a key point to my client being able to move forward,” he said.
Dan Marvin, the city’s urban development director, said the extreme blight designation will make about 70 homeowners in the area eligible for the $5,000 tax credit.
The new map also includes an area just south of West Adams Street and west of Northwest 56th Street. The land sits just outside the city limits and the owner appeared at hearings on the first proposal to express her frustration at her inability to get any help from the city to develop the land.
Declaring the land as blighted was a step city officials could take to help her, though there are still other issues with the land, Marvin said.
