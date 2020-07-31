Lancaster Event Center wants $2.25 million in property taxes to help pay for rodeo improvements

“We’ve said ‘no’ to a lot of good, hard-working people this year,” Vest said. “This is a very serious matter. We’re going to have to hear from groups in the county. If the Lancaster Event Center is a very valuable part of our county, we’re going to need some people to step up and tell us that. If they don’t come forward, I don’t see a future for this.”

The event center has struggled financially since the mid-March coronavirus shutdown.

About $1.5 million in anticipated revenue was lost from the rodeo cancellation and postponement of events that also would utilize the new improvements, according to event center estimates. In total, it estimates that more than 150 events with 350,000 visitor days were canceled from March through June.

The Lancaster County Agricultural Society and the event center, as a nonprofit, received $407,000 in federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, $149,000 in Economic Injury Disaster loans and a $12,000 grant from the state-managed COVID relief fund.

“We would be closed now except for PPP and EIDL,” Gubser said.