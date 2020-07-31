Lancaster Event Center wants $2.25 million in property taxes to help pay for rodeo improvements

The Lancaster Event Center wants $2.25 million from a property tax increase to cover expenses it incurred and revenue it lost because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, which will have to decide whether to increase the tax levy by three-quarters of a cent, wants to hear from the public about the request, as well as the importance the community places on the event center.
That public input, suggested by Commissioner Rick Vest at Thursday’s staff meeting, will be needed to sway a skeptical board that is reluctant to raise taxes to pay for improvements at the event center that were necessary to bring in the National High School Finals Rodeo.
The rodeo, which had been scheduled for July 19-25, couldn't be held in Lincoln because of concerns that bringing in large numbers of people from multiple states during the pandemic could overwhelm local health resources.
Canceling the rodeo, however, didn’t eliminate costs associated with the event — specifically, those related to capital improvements, including building a covered grandstand and creating 1,300 campsites on the fairgrounds at 84th Street and Havelock Avenue.
The proposed one-time levy increase, which would raise property taxes on the average household by about $30 next year, is needed to cover those costs.
“We still have obligations for the rodeo improvements that we anticipated paying for with rodeo revenue,” said Bruce Gubser, the event center's acting finance and budget manager. “That didn’t happen.”
Under the proposal, the $2.25 million in property tax revenue would be split into $500,000 for a fairgrounds capital reserve and emergency fund, $350,000 to pay the first two years of interest on the rodeo improvements and $1.4 million to offset some of the $3.6 million in lodging tax revenues promised to the event center for rodeo improvements.
Sending $2.25 million to the event center when other county agencies are facing coronavirus-related cuts and raising taxes when people are out of work and struggling financially is difficult to justify, said Commissioner Sean Flowerday.
“I want this to be a success, but I can’t pretend that I don’t see the event center as a luxury,” Flowerday said. “I can think of a lot of places to put $2.2 million if I’m going to be looking at a tax increase to do a bailout. Quite frankly, I’ll be looking at human services agencies.”
Commissioner Deb Schorr, a frequent event center critic, echoed Flowerday’s comments, adding that the center has received more than $9 million in lodging tax funds since 2011 along with the taxes it receives from its operational levy.
That discussion prompted Vest to ask for public input before the board takes any action on the proposal.
“We’ve said ‘no’ to a lot of good, hard-working people this year,” Vest said. “This is a very serious matter. We’re going to have to hear from groups in the county. If the Lancaster Event Center is a very valuable part of our county, we’re going to need some people to step up and tell us that. If they don’t come forward, I don’t see a future for this.”
The event center has struggled financially since the mid-March coronavirus shutdown.
About $1.5 million in anticipated revenue was lost from the rodeo cancellation and postponement of events that also would utilize the new improvements, according to event center estimates. In total, it estimates that more than 150 events with 350,000 visitor days were canceled from March through June.
The Lancaster County Agricultural Society and the event center, as a nonprofit, received $407,000 in federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, $149,000 in Economic Injury Disaster loans and a $12,000 grant from the state-managed COVID relief fund.
“We would be closed now except for PPP and EIDL,” Gubser said.
The event center is looking at the possibility it will have to shut down in the winter because of ongoing COVID-19 health directives limiting gatherings. If that happens, it wrote in the levy proposal request, “(we) haven’t identified funding to keep core expert staff, utilities, basic maintenance paid on this $30 million asset we’ve built over the last 20 years.”
Asked following the meeting if the event center would have to close if it didn’t receive the $2.25 million in property taxes, Gubser replied: “That’s a fair question. I don’t know how to answer that. Maybe.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
