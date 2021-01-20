Lancaster County's rules governing turbines still floating in the wind

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Opponents of the change, however, said Lancaster County does not have to have wind turbines spinning here to have access to green energy, as power companies can buy it from other providers.

"We can be green in other places," said Mike Brown, who lives near Martell.

Other people who spoke in opposition to the change said they are worried about potential health issues and lowered property values associated with turbines, and that the setbacks and noise rules are necessary to ensure they are protected.

Several of them pointed out that unlike more rural counties, Lancaster County is relatively densely populated in some areas outside Lincoln, making it unfavorable for "industrial" wind operations.

"If it don't fit, don't force it," said Larry Allder, who lives near Cortland.

Many opposed to the changes also said they felt like the proposals were being rushed through.

Some members of the Planning Commission also said they would have liked to have more time to make a decision.

Commissioner Tracy Edgerton said any decisions on changes should be deferred "until the county and the Health Department can vet what's in front of them."