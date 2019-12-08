Lancaster County wheel tax stalls out after ag sector lobbies Waverly, Hickman councils to back away

Incorporated villages, such as Malcolm, Roca, Raymond and Bennet, could have joined if their village boards approved such a move.

Many of the people in Waverly who supported the idea mostly said so privately, Werner said.

"It puts us little cities in a bad spot because you’ve got everybody and his brother coming to these smaller communities telling us not to do this,” Werner said.

Still, the Waverly mayor thought this was the right way to address the problem rather than relying on county commissioners to have to weigh raising property taxes to fund street work every year, he said.

"We’ve ignored this problem for too long and continued to kick the problem down the road," Warner said. "I believe it will catch up with us at some point."

In a recent radio interview, Lancaster County Commissioner Roma Amundson said she was disappointed the proposal had stalled out, and for the time being, a countywide wheel tax concept has been shelved.

The county could potentially partner with the city of Lincoln to try and enact one, but there's been no formal or serious discussions.