Lancaster County voters will be informed of redistricting, polling site changes

In the wake of this year's delayed and rushed redistricting process, Lancaster County voters who may be confused or uncertain now about where they landed or where they will go to vote next May can relax.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said Friday his office will send postcards to registered voters to inform them what legislative district and other political subdivisions they're in now and where they need to cast their votes at the May 10 primary election.

The card will include a tear-out section that voters can place in their wallets or purses -- or on their refrigerator -- for later reference.

Shively was in the midst of that work on Friday, aiming to complete drawing new voting precinct lines that reflect changes in legislative districts by the end of the month.

Lancaster County legislative districts were dramatically changed during the redistricting process.

Many voters who had expected to cast a vote for a state senator next year will have to wait another two years if they were moved from an even-numbered district to an odd-numbered district.

Shively is one of those voters, having been moved from District 28 to District 29.