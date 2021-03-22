Lancaster County vaccinating residents 60 and older but conserving some doses while awaiting more supply

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department staff anticipate vaccinating fewer people this week than in previous weeks but will continue to lower the age threshold for eligible residents, Health Director Pat Lopez told the Lincoln City Council on Monday.
Only two large vaccination clinics are planned this week, a first-dose clinic Thursday for residents age 60 and over with an appointment and a second-dose clinic Friday for residents age 70 and over, along with some educators.
The Health Department held two large first-dose clinics a week ago. Scaling back was necessary to make sure the Health Department has supply available for second doses for those who turned out for larger vaccination clinics in previous weeks, Lopez said.
"Hopefully we'll get more vaccine," she said, adding the county may receive another shipment of Johnson & Johnson shots this week.
About 50,700 residents of Lancaster County are fully vaccinated as of Monday.
Ricketts welcomes AstraZeneca; large increase in supply of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine expected in Nebraska
Lopez said the department plans to put forthcoming Johnson & Johnson doses to use vaccinating homebound residents through a partnership with Tabitha and Aging Partners, as well as administering those one-shot vaccines to residents of homeless shelters and Lancaster County jail inmates.
Lancaster County reported 56 new coronavirus cases Monday but no new deaths.
To date, the county has confirmed 224 deaths, and in March has only recorded three deaths.
By contrast, Lancaster County lost 74 residents to COVID-19 in December, Lopez said.
On Monday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 19 coronavirus patients, including 16 Lancaster County residents and two patients who were on ventilators.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.