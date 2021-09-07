Lancaster County to pay employees who get vaccinated

County Board member Sean Flowerday said they’re trying to reward good behavior, and it will be retroactive, so employees who already have gotten the vaccine will be rewarded.

The program applies to full- and part-time employees.

The county employs about 900 full-time workers, plus some additional part-time seasonal workers, said Doug McDaniel, director of human resources for the city and county.

That means if the county got 100% participation, it would cost nearly $267,000.

The policy calls for paying employees $237.11 for the vaccine and $59.23 for the booster to account for the taxes that will be taken out. The money will come from the $3.5 million in county relief earmarked for public health initiatives. The city earmarked $7 million to public health initiatives.

Offering $100 incentives to encourage employees to get vaccinated was one of the ways the Biden administration recommended local and state officials use the relief money.

The National Governors Association website lists various incentives offered in different states -- everything from a $500 incentive to Colorado State Corrections employees who get vaccinated to four hours paid leave for state workers in Idaho.