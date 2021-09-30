 Skip to main content
Lancaster County selects Georgia man as new Youth Services director
Lancaster County selects Georgia man as new Youth Services director

The director of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will be the new director of Lancaster County Youth Services.

The Lancaster County Board on Thursday unanimously voted to offer Steven Wesley the job, replacing longtime director Michelle “Sheli” Schindler, who retired suddenly in March.

Wesley will start in about 30 days and will be paid $115,000 a year to run the county’s juvenile detention facility.

“We wanted a good change,” said Lancaster County Board Chairman Rick Vest after the vote. “I think we’re going to see that.”

Vest noted Wesley's extensive background working with young people.

Steven Wesley

Steven Wesley, new Lancaster County Youth Services Center Director

“His commitment to making an impact in the lives of youth aligns with the County Board’s goal of reimagining and reshaping what Lancaster County is doing with juvenile justice and creating a redemptive experience for each resident of the Youth Services Center.”

Melissa Hood, the center's administrator, has been acting as interim director since Schindler’s departure.

Schindler was the director for 15 years, and was deputy director under Dennis Banks, who left as director after 25 years to become a full-time minister.

The center, just south of the Nebraska State Penitentiary at 1200 Radcliff St., houses young people awaiting adjudication in the juvenile justice system. Other counties contract with Lancaster County to house their juvenile detainees.

Last year, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services opened a new Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center inside part of the Youth Services Center.

The county used Zelle Human Resource Solutions, a Lincoln consulting and recruiting firm, to find and vet candidates to run the center. Two finalists interviewed for the job.

County Board vice chairwoman Deb Schorr said over the 25-year life of the facility, experts have learned a lot about adolescent brain development and the board wanted someone who could create an environment based on that knowledge to move the facility forward.

“We were looking for a change agent,” she said.

She said the board also was impressed with Wesley’s commitment to “honest, open, and transparent communication” with young people, their families, his staff and colleagues.

Wesley has been in his current position in College Park, Georgia — a suburb of Atlanta — since 2019 and in that role acts as CEO of the maximum security facility for juveniles.

He spent much of his career in Delaware, where he also graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in urban affairs and public policy.

He was deputy director of the Delaware Department of Youth Services from 2005-08, then became warden of the Delaware Department of Corrections, overseeing 1,700 inmates, and supervising 350 employees.

In 2017, he became the bureau chief for the Department of Corrections, where he directed the daily operations at all the state’s maximum security institutions. In 2019, he became the professional standards administrator for the state, but took the job in Georgia after about seven months.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

