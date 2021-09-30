Lancaster County selects Georgia man as new Youth Services director

Last year, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services opened a new Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center inside part of the Youth Services Center.

The county used Zelle Human Resource Solutions, a Lincoln consulting and recruiting firm, to find and vet candidates to run the center. Two finalists interviewed for the job.

County Board vice chairwoman Deb Schorr said over the 25-year life of the facility, experts have learned a lot about adolescent brain development and the board wanted someone who could create an environment based on that knowledge to move the facility forward.

“We were looking for a change agent,” she said.

She said the board also was impressed with Wesley’s commitment to “honest, open, and transparent communication” with young people, their families, his staff and colleagues.

Wesley has been in his current position in College Park, Georgia — a suburb of Atlanta — since 2019 and in that role acts as CEO of the maximum security facility for juveniles.

He spent much of his career in Delaware, where he also graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in urban affairs and public policy.