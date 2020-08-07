Lancaster County seeing continued declines in new cases following mask mandate, health director says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County's appears poised to post a second-consecutive week of declining new COVID-19 cases entering Friday, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said.

The 22 new cases confirmed in the county Friday brought the total to 3,266 and a total of 167 for the week, according to the health department.

Lopez and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said they see this as an encouraging indicator of the effect of the mask mandate implemented July 20.

That week, new cases peaked at 361, and health officials confirmed 310 cases the following week.

New cases among residents 20 to 29 years old have also seemed to decline recently, Lopez said.

Lancaster County isn't in the clear yet, despite these trends, Gaylor Baird said.

Health department officials have decided to keep the COVID-19 in the orange zone, denoting a high risk of spread.

Fifteen COVID-19 patients received hospital treatment Friday, including eight from Lancaster County, Lopez said.

The mayor encourage people to continue to socially distance when they go out, wear a mask, stay home when they're sick and minimize their trips out in the community.