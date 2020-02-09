Lancaster County's elderly population projected to boom in next five years

The number of people age 75 years and older in Lancaster County will exceed the county's population of children 5 and younger in the next few years for the first time in local history, a Nebraska demographer said.

David Drozd of the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Center for Public Affairs Research said the county's elderly population, which was about 15,000 in 2010, will nearly triple by 2050.

By comparison, the population of children 5 and younger will grow at a much slower rate in the next 30 years, from about 20,000 in 2020 to 26,000.

Population projections have 440,000 people calling Lancaster County home by 2050. The county has about 320,000 residents currently.

Born between 1946 and 1964, the first of the Baby Boomer generation will begin turning 75 in 2021, and this population group will account for about one in every 10 county residents in 2050, he said.

Drozd unveiled these projections at an event Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena kicking off the city and county's effort to develop the next comprehensive plan, which will guide development, growth and planning through 2050.