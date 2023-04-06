A day after Suzanne Geist announced she was stepping down from the Legislature to concentrate on her bid for mayor, Lancaster County Republican leaders called for unity in the party to help her win in May.

“We need to remember we are one party with a common goal,” said county Republican Chairman Sam Lyon. “We know from our primary numbers that we can achieve victory in May but we can only achieve that if we work together.”

Stan Parker, a second Republican challenging Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in Tuesday's three-way mayoral primary, was there in a show of that unity, an effort to bring local Republicans together.

Divisions in the state party over the gubernatorial race came to a head last summer during an acrimonious state convention where new leadership took over after ousting the chairman, which was followed by a wave of resignations.

But electing a Republican mayor — which Lincoln hasn’t had in nearly a quarter century — should be the priority, Lyon said, a sentiment echoed by Geist and Parker.

Parker said he decided to run because he loves the city, disagrees with the direction of the current administration and wanted to give voters more options to accomplish the changes he said are needed.

Many believe Lincoln hasn’t had a Republican mayor because it’s a liberal city, Parker said, but he disagrees.

“I believe it is because the conservative community has not come to the table in adequate numbers.”

Gaylor Baird led the three-way race in Tuesday’s primary, with close to 50% of the vote, followed by Geist’s nearly 33%. Parker, a Christian ministry leader and former Husker, trailed with 17%.

If Parker voters turn out for Geist, it would make the race much closer, and Parker threw his support behind her Thursday.

Geist thanked him, and said she hoped it wasn’t his last foray into politics.

“Starting today, we all link arms and move forward,” Geist said. “What an exciting turnout we had for us and a huge part of that turnout is due to Stan Parker bringing people to the table who have not come to the table before.”

Also Thursday, Gaylor Baird held a news conference touting the city’s latest public safety investment, which has become a major campaign issue.

Ads from Geist's supporters paint a dark picture of Lincoln's crime, while Gaylor Baird has pointed out violent crime is at a 30-year low and has focused on her administration's investments in personnel and equipment for the police and fire departments.

Parker raised the issue Thursday at the unity event, saying the current administration refuses to admit there’s a problem.

Meanwhile, Gaylor Baird stood in front of the fire department's new $1.08 million ladder truck purchased with federal stimulus funds from the CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed into law at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Fire officials said it replaces a truck the city bought in 2015 from Canada with more than 180,000 miles on it, and is among 15 new vehicles Lincoln Fire Department has gotten since 2019.

