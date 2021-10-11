Lancaster County reports another COVID-19 death

A woman in her 80s died from COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Monday.

The woman was not vaccinated or hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has reported 296 deaths from the virus and 39,620 total cases.

According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 100 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Lincoln, with 55 being from the county and 45 from other communities.

There is a high risk of COVID-19 spread in the community, which is in the low-orange range on the Health Department risk dial.

