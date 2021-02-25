 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 51 new COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials have confirmed 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County but recorded no new coronavirus deaths, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday. 

The local pandemic death toll remains at 220, and to date, Lancaster County has confirmed 28,041 coronavirus cases, the department said in a news release. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 28 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, including 18 from Lancaster County the release said.

Lancaster County has so far administered more than 74,300 doses of coronavirus vaccine. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

