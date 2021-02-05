 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Lancaster County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Two more Lancaster County residents have died of the coronavirus and another 46 residents have contracted COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Friday. 

In a news release, the Health Department identified the deceased as a woman in her 90s who was in a long-term care facility and a man in his 60s who was hospitalized.

Their deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 207, and so far, Lancaster County has confirmed 27,055 coronavirus cases, according to the Department. 

Lincoln hospitals on Friday cared for 57 COVID-19 patients, including 45 from Lancaster County and two who were on ventilators.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

