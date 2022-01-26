Lancaster County Public Defender seeks reelection to third term

Joe Nigro, who has served two four-year terms as Lancaster County Public Defender, has filed for reelection to continue leading the office where he’s worked for 38 years.

Nigro, a Democrat, said he’s saved taxpayer money by adding social workers to better serve clients with mental health and substance abuse issues, advocated for problem-solving courts that reduce recidivism and increase rehabilitation, and worked with the Nebraska Legislature on criminal justice reform.

“By protecting the rights of those who cannot afford to hire an attorney, we are protecting all of us,” Nigro said. “My priorities are working to end mass incarceration, fighting to end racism in the criminal justice system, and reducing the number of people with mental health issues in the system.”

Nigro is facing a primary challenge from Kristi Egger, who retired earlier this month after 32 years as an attorney in the office.