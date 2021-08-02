Lancaster County proposes lowering tax rate in light of higher property valuations, effects of pandemic

There’s never been a budget year like this one.

Not one, at least, that Lancaster County Budget Director Dennis Meyer can remember.

An influx of federal pandemic aid, a large carry-over of money from this year’s budget and a total revaluation of property in the county means Lancaster County has significantly more money in the coffers.

“I’ve been here 13-14 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Meyer said. “It’s nothing we’ve ever dealt with before.”

Even though the bulk of that money won't be used in the $128.5 million general fund budget, which is supported by property taxes, the county still plans to lower the tax levy it's responsible for by 1 cent per $100 of valuation.

The general fund budget will increase by about $5.1 million (about 4%) and the biggest increases include $3.6 million to the county engineer — including setting aside $1 million to widen South 68th Street, a project that would begin next year; hiring an additional sheriff's deputy and adding a lawyer for both the public defender's and the county attorney's offices.

But the biggest chunk of money coming to the county won't feed the general fund budget: $62 million the county will get from the latest coronavirus stimulus package.