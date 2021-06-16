 Skip to main content
Lancaster County property owners reminded of June 30 protest deadline
editor's pick

Lancaster County property owners reminded of June 30 protest deadline

Real estate

A sold sign stands outside a home on Sheridan Boulevard in April 2020.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Lancaster County property owners have until June 30 to file a property valuation protest.

Overall, the average increase in property values in the county was 10.75%, and Lancaster County Clerk Dan Nolte encourages anyone who thinks their valuation is not accurate to file a protest.

Those who file a protest may have a hearing with an independent appraiser either by phone or in person. Filers may also opt to waive a hearing where the appraiser will still review all supporting documentation provided.

Housing market led to valuation increases for many Lancaster County property owners

Nolte recommends property owners wanting to file a protest do so early.

“Appointments fill up quickly, and, by filing early, you will have more hearing date and time options available,” he said.

Valuation protests can be filed electronically at lancaster.ne.gov. Protest forms and more information are also available online or by contacting the County Clerk’s Office at 402-441-8724 or protest@lancaster.ne.gov.

Protests must be received or postmarked by June 30.

