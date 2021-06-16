Lancaster County property owners reminded of June 30 protest deadline

A sold sign stands outside a home on Sheridan Boulevard in April 2020.
Lancaster County property owners have until June 30 to file a property valuation protest.
Overall, the average increase in property values in the county was 10.75%, and Lancaster County Clerk Dan Nolte encourages anyone who thinks their valuation is not accurate to file a protest.
Those who file a protest may have a hearing with an independent appraiser either by phone or in person. Filers may also opt to waive a hearing where the appraiser will still review all supporting documentation provided.
Nolte recommends property owners wanting to file a protest do so early.
“Appointments fill up quickly, and, by filing early, you will have more hearing date and time options available,” he said.
Valuation protests can be filed electronically at
lancaster.ne.gov. Protest forms and more information are also available online or by contacting the County Clerk’s Office at 402-441-8724 or protest@lancaster.ne.gov.
Protests must be received or postmarked by June 30.
Ag Society
The Lancaster County Agricultural Society operates the fair and maintains the event center property.
Tax rate: $0.001391 per $100 of valuation
Ag Society JPA
Property tax dollars are being used to pay off the remaining $8 million in bonds for construction of the Lancaster Event Center. The event center hosts a variety of events, including horse shows.
Tax rate: $0.002753 per $100 of valuation.
City of Lincoln
The City of Lincoln funds police and fire protection, libraries, health, Public Works (infrastructure) and numerous other programs.
Tax rate: $0.281820 per $100 of taxable valuation
ESU 18
Educational Service Unit 18 is affiliated with Lincoln Public Schools and funds media services, teacher training, web access, testing, the Pathfinder program for students awaiting court decisions and Heritage School for fourth-graders.
Tax rate: $0.015 per $100 of taxable valuation.
Jail JPA city and jail JPA county
Property tax revenue is being used to pay off the $65 million bond issued to build the jail at Southwest 40th and West O streets. Two joint public agencies are involved, because voters did not approve bonds to do it in one package. Both the city and the county have jail JPAs.
Jail JPA county tax rate: $0.007498 per $100 valuation
Jail JPA city tax rate: $0.010967 per $100 in valuation
Lancaster County
Lancaster County offers the county court, clerk's office, jail operations, the county attorney and many other services.
Tax rate: $0.266576 per $100 valuation
LPS
Lincoln Public Schools educates nearly 42,000 students.
Tax rate: $1.04 per $100 of taxable value
Lower Platte South NRD
The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District operates three trails, wetlands, flood-control dams, lakes and wildlife management areas, well permits and more.
Tax rate: $0.031212 per $100 of taxable valuation
Public Building Commission
The Public Building Commission uses property taxes to pay off bonds used to build some of the block-long building that houses the center of Lincoln and Lancaster County government on 10th Street. The commission also operates various other public buildings owned by the city and county.
Tax rate: $0.017 per $100 of valuation
Railroad Safety Transportation District
The Railroad Transportation Safety District uses property tax money to establish quiet zones where trains can't blow their horns and safer train crossings.
Tax rate: $0.022217 per $100 of valuation
SCC
Southeast Community College has campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford and learning centers in Nebraska City, Falls City, Hebron, Plattsmouth, Wahoo and York.
Tax rate: $0.0907 per $100 of taxable valuation
Police and fire pensions
Taxpayers are responsible for paying defined-benefit pension plans even if investments on the pension funds don't make enough money. The city broke out the property tax amount for the police and fire pensions separately for the first time last year in order to be more transparent, said Brandon Kauffman, city finance director.
Tax rate: $0.03466 per $100 taxable value
LPS 1999 bond
The bonds voters approved in 1999 paid for the construction of Lincoln's newest high schools, Southwest and North Star. Taxpayers are still paying for building these high schools, for which $90 million in bonds were issued.
Tax rate: $0.027359 per $100 of taxable value
2006 LPS bond
Former LPS superintendent Susan Gourley (right), shown with board members Kathy Danek and Barb Baier watching election results, helped lead approval of a $250 million Lincoln Public Schools bond issue in 2006 that resulted in new schools and many renovations to existing schools.
Tax rate: $0.080456 per $100 valuation
2014 LPS bond
Moore Middle School and the Career Academy were some of the many projects included in the 2014 bond issue for $153 million for Lincoln Public Schools.
Tax rate: $0.053369 per $100 valuation
LPS Capital Purpose Fund
The Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund is used to pay down the debt from Lincoln Public Schools' limited tax bond issues used for air quality, asbestos/mold abatement and prevention, elimination of accessibility barriers and life safety code projects.
Tax rate: $0.022959 per $100 taxable value
