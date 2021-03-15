 Skip to main content
Lancaster County plans three vaccination clinics this week, reports 24 new coronavirus cases
Local health officials plan to administer 16,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, mainly at three large clinics at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Monday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will give second-round vaccines for people 71 and older on Wednesday, then continue first shots to residents 65 years and older along with teachers and child care providers Thursday and Friday. 

Lopez said the Health Department may be able to move soon to the 60-plus age group, but that will depend on how quickly the county finishes inoculating educators and other priority workers including in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan.

Lancaster County reported 24 new coronavirus cases on Monday but no new deaths. 

The total pandemic coronavirus case total reached 28,853, but the local death toll remained at 224. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 24 COVID-19 patients, including 16 from Lancaster County and one patient who was on a ventilator.  

Lincoln hotels look forward to increased business as restrictions loosen, vaccinations continue

SCENES DURING THE PANDEMIC:

Coronavirus logo 2020
