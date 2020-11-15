 Skip to main content
Lancaster County pays out $63K to settle sexual harassment case
The Lancaster County Board has agreed to pay a former county employee $63,000 in a settlement after she had complained of sexual harassment this summer.

A woman who worked in Lancaster County Clerk Dan Nolte's office alleged a supervisor made several sexually suggestive remarks and then she was fired in August after reporting her concerns, according to a document obtained by the Journal Star. 

Human resources records confirm the woman began work in the office in July and was a county employee for just under a month before her termination on Aug. 18.

The former employee complained to the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission but agreed to withdraw her complaints when the county agreed to settle with her.

Under the agreement, the woman promised not seek further legal recourse against or employment with the county, which in turn does not admit any fault in her case. She also reached a non-disclosure agreement with the county as part of the settlement.

County commissioners last month agreed to the settlement, which pays her $12,500 in back pay, $37,500 in liquidated damages and $13,000 in attorney fees.

The supervisor remains in his position within the clerk's office.

Nolte, an elected official, declined to comment when reached Friday, because it is a personnel matter.

Lancaster County logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

