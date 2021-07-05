Lancaster County officials asking for help on spending $62M in coronavirus relief aid

The online survey asks residents to rate which of the broad categories of relief outlined by federal officials they believe are most important. Those include: supporting public health responses; addressing negative economic impacts; improving broadband infrastructure; replacing public sector revenue loss or equity-focused services.

The survey lists the types of relief that fall under each of those categories, and the three areas Schorr noted all fall under those broad areas.

Schoor said having sufficient mental health support in the community, which falls under the first relief area, is more necessary than ever now because of the toll taken by the pandemic.

“We know adults are struggling and families are struggling and kids are struggling,” she said. “Having sufficient capacity for those kinds of needs has always been an issue.”

While Lincoln has good broadband access, as do some of the towns in the county, the pandemic made it clear that other areas are lacking, she said.

The county oversees the lodging tax and that was “decimated” over the past year because of the pandemic, she said. They had to cut back on grant applications and had to focus on keeping up with the few larger, ongoing multi-year commitments, she said.