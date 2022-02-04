 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lancaster County offers to forgive loans to try to lure nurses to Mental Health Crisis Center

  • 0

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

From the small towns dotting the Great Plains to the suburbs of big cities, the need for nurses is palpable.

A loan forgiveness program is the latest salvo in the race to recruit and retain nurses in a growing shortage exacerbated by the pandemic.

The carrot to lure nurses comes from the county's 16-bed Mental Health Crisis Center. Not long after Lancaster County raised its wages for nurses who work at the crisis center, the state upped the ante.

It offered retention and sign-on bonuses for some health care and food service positions at 24-hour facilities, and in October state officials announced an agreement with the Nebraska Association of Public Employees that included pay raises for 24-hour employees.

Scott Etherton, director of the county’s crisis center, said county officials decided to offer a loan forgiveness program, which they hope will both recruit and retain nurses.

The county will forgive loans of applicants who have debt up to $45,000, if they agree to stay on for three years, and up to $75,000 for nurses who agree to stay on for five years.

People are also reading…

The crisis center has four full-time nurse positions, plus a nursing supervisor and additional on-call nurses, Etherton said. It hasn't been fully staffed since summer.

He’d like to hire one full-time nurse and maybe a part-time nurse to help fill the 24-hour crisis center's needs.

The center paid more than $89,000 in overtime during the 2020-21 fiscal year and has paid $49,600 in the first six months of the current fiscal year, Etherton said.

That overtime includes all staff, not just nurses, he said. But direct mental health care worker positions have been more stable, though there has been some recent turnover.

With the recent change in classification for the crisis center nurses, the salary ranges increased from $28,396-$36,371 to $32,710-$41,898.

New bills: Legislation introduced to help retain, recruit nurses to Nebraska
DHHS announces free COVID-19 tests for Nebraskans, help for hospitals
Rural areas of Nebraska seeing nursing home closures
Ricketts plans to temporarily raise rates paid to some health and human service providers

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Most Popular

See the winner of Lincoln's new flag design contest

See the winner of Lincoln's new flag design contest

The Lincoln City Council will hold a public hearing on a resolution to accept the winning design for a new Lincoln flag, an art deco design by Ed Mejia, a local creative director, art director and graphic designer.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's where NASA is going to crash the ISS in 2030

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News