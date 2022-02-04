Lancaster County offers to forgive loans to try to lure nurses to Mental Health Crisis Center

A loan forgiveness program is the latest salvo in the race to recruit and retain nurses in a growing shortage exacerbated by the pandemic.
The carrot to lure nurses comes from the county's 16-bed Mental Health Crisis Center. Not long after Lancaster County raised its wages for nurses who work at the crisis center, the state upped the ante.
It offered retention and sign-on bonuses for some health care and food service positions at 24-hour facilities, and in October state officials announced an agreement with the Nebraska Association of Public Employees that included pay raises for 24-hour employees.
Scott Etherton, director of the county’s crisis center, said county officials decided to offer a loan forgiveness program, which they hope will both recruit and retain nurses.
The county will forgive loans of applicants who have debt up to $45,000, if they agree to stay on for three years, and up to $75,000 for nurses who agree to stay on for five years.
People are also reading…
The crisis center has four full-time nurse positions, plus a nursing supervisor and additional on-call nurses, Etherton said. It hasn't been fully staffed since summer.
He’d like to hire one full-time nurse and maybe a part-time nurse to help fill the 24-hour crisis center's needs.
The center paid more than $89,000 in overtime during the 2020-21 fiscal year and has paid $49,600 in the first six months of the current fiscal year, Etherton said.
That overtime includes all staff, not just nurses, he said. But direct mental health care worker positions have been more stable, though there has been some recent turnover.
With the recent change in classification for the crisis center nurses, the salary ranges increased from $28,396-$36,371 to $32,710-$41,898.
States that will need nurses the most by 2030
States that will need nurses the most by 2030
#51. Washington D.C.
#50. Wyoming
#49. New Mexico
#48. Ohio
#47. Vermont
#46. Kansas
#45. Nevada
#44. Arkansas
#43. Iowa
#42. Maine
#41. Virginia
#40. Idaho
#39. Missouri
#38. Florida
#37. West Virginia
#36. Mississippi
#35. Hawaii
#34. Rhode Island
#33. Kentucky
#32. Indiana
#31. Nebraska
#30. Maryland
#29. Colorado
#28. Utah
#27. North Carolina
#26. Oklahoma
#25. Tennessee
#24. Delaware
#23. New York
#22. Connecticut
#21. Wisconsin
#20. Washington
#19. North Dakota
#18. Alabama
#17. Oregon
#16. Michigan
#15. New Hampshire
#14. Pennsylvania
#13. Louisiana
#12. Minnesota
#11. Illinois
#10. Massachusetts
#9. Montana
#8. Arizona
#7. Georgia
#6. Texas
#5. New Jersey
#4. California
#3. South Dakota
#2. South Carolina
#1. Alaska
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist