Lancaster County offers longtime Lincoln mayor's aide administrative post despite political concerns

Among duties of the chief administrative officer is directing the preparation of information for use by the county board in making decisions, serve as a liaison between the board and county elected officials and oversee departments led by appointed officials.

Commissioner Sean Flowerday said he believes a lot of the growth in Lincoln over the past 12 years can be attributed to Hoppe, and he's glad the community isn't losing him.

Hoppe has worked in a bipartisan way in his career at the city and state level, Flowerday said, noting he had two letters of recommendation from Republicans.

Flowerday, a Democrat, believes Hoppe will bring his administrative skills from the mayor's office to his new role with the county.

"I believe he can transcend politics in that, too," he said.

Despite her vote, Schorr said she will support Hoppe because he was the board's choice.

County officials were still negotiating Hoppe's salary Thursday, but commissioners had set the salary range between $110,000 to $185,000. Hoppe was set to make $115,000 at his job in Ralston.

Hoppe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.