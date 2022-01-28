 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster County now tests all people booked into jail for COVID-19, if they'll be staying more than 24 hours

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

An emerging subtype of the Omicron variant is reportedly spreading one and a half times faster than the original. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Lancaster County Corrections officials have begun COVID testing all people booked into jail who will be moving into the general population.

About two weeks ago, they began testing everyone who doesn’t bond out within 24 hours, using rapid tests from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said Corrections Director Brad Johnson.

A bad combination: increasing jail population and spiking COVID cases

Typically, 30%-35% of those arrested can post pre-arraignment bonds and are released within 24 hours. Those who can't go into a reception area and are tested, and once they’re classified and put in a housing unit, they’re tested again, Johnson said.

Previously, jail officials housed inmates in small cohorts for 10-14 days, so if they began showing symptoms, they would expose only a small group of people. The daily jail population has grown to the point that system was difficult to manage, Johnson said.

He estimates the jail will use about 1,000 rapid tests a month. Now, they’re using rapid tests the Health Department is getting from the state, but has a bid for 12,000 tests in case they need to purchase some, Johnson said. 

In September, Johnson reported a spike of 12 cases, which within weeks had risen to 59. Today, the positive case count is about 80, or close to 15% of the jail population.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

