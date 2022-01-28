Lancaster County now tests all people booked into jail for COVID-19, if they'll be staying more than 24 hours

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lancaster County Corrections officials have begun COVID testing all people booked into jail who will be moving into the general population.

About two weeks ago, they began testing everyone who doesn’t bond out within 24 hours, using rapid tests from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said Corrections Director Brad Johnson.

Typically, 30%-35% of those arrested can post pre-arraignment bonds and are released within 24 hours. Those who can't go into a reception area and are tested, and once they’re classified and put in a housing unit, they’re tested again, Johnson said.

Previously, jail officials housed inmates in small cohorts for 10-14 days, so if they began showing symptoms, they would expose only a small group of people. The daily jail population has grown to the point that system was difficult to manage, Johnson said.

He estimates the jail will use about 1,000 rapid tests a month. Now, they’re using rapid tests the Health Department is getting from the state, but has a bid for 12,000 tests in case they need to purchase some, Johnson said.

In September, Johnson reported a spike of 12 cases, which within weeks had risen to 59. Today, the positive case count is about 80, or close to 15% of the jail population.

