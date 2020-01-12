Lancaster County home values likely to remain steady in 2020; commercial property values to see change

Most home values in Lancaster County will remain unchanged this year, but the county assessor will be revaluing some commercial land to match market worth.
Lancaster County Assessor Rob Ogden said the commercial property revaluations vary by type of business.
The values of smaller retail properties went up while those of big box stores dropped as chains like Shopko folded, Ogden said.
"In looking at everything, we had changes," Ogden said. "I don't think they're huge changes with a few exceptions, odd properties."
After increasing home values last year to match the hot housing market, the assessor's office anticipates only changing values for homes that were converted into apartments or duplexes this year, Ogden said.
Agricultural land values largely held steady with a few minor tweaks to account for a new state law change regarding grassland, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Assessor Derek Niederklein said.
Beginning Jan. 15, preliminary values for 2020 will be available online.
Property owners can check to see if their valuation changed by visiting Orion.lancaster.ne.gov.
To get more information on their valuation or challenge it, property owners can call 402-441-7463, or schedule an informal protest online by searching for their property and then clicking on the "appeal" button.
These appointments must be made by Feb. 1, and they will be scheduled by March 1.
The assessor's office is undergoing a remodel through May. Some staff are working in the Municipal Services Center near the Lincoln Airport, but meetings will still be in the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., during the renovation process.
Valuations from the assessor's office are finalized by June 1, and then property owners can formally protest them after that.
Valuations are supposed to reflect the market value of the land, and these changes can affect the amount of taxes the property owner owes.
