Lancaster County has 'turned a corner,' Health Department says as it relaxes restrictions on bars, gatherings
Lancaster County has 'turned a corner,' Health Department says as it relaxes restrictions on bars, gatherings

Lancaster County has recorded its coronavirus peak for the most recent wave, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials said as the department rolled out relaxed rules for bars, restaurants and indoor gatherings set to begin Friday.

Local bars closed to drinkers since Nov. 25 can reopen, and indoor gatherings are allowed up to 25% of a building's rated occupancy as many Lincoln residents prepare to celebrate Christmas and other religious holidays, under the new rules. 

In a letter to bar owners obtained by the Journal Star, Scott Holmes of the Health Department said Lincoln's coronavirus case peak did not come until Dec. 5, but the department waited until they had additional assurance the data was actually trending down to relax restrictions. 

"Fortunately, as of yesterday we were finally certain that we had turned a corner, and the case numbers were coming down," Holmes said, adding hospitalizations have shown a similar trend and dipped below 100 Wednesday.

Give and Let Live sets up tabs to raise funds for pandemic-stricken bars and restaurants

Indoor gatherings in recent weeks had been limited to no more than 10 people and now cannot exceed 2,000 people for the largest of buildings. 

Events with more than 500 people continue to be postponed until Jan. 15, the new measure's end date, unless previously approved.

Since last month, bars that didn't serve food were limited to only to take-out service through Friday, and bars serving food could serve alcohol but had to close by 9 p.m. like restaurants.

Beginning Friday, bars and restaurants can serve drinkers and diners until 11 p.m. After 11 p.m., they can only sell food or alcohol to go.

Watch now: Coronavirus trends show decline following restrictions; bar, restaurant rules under review

Some bars that could have offered take-home drinks shut down rather than remain open following the Nov. 25 rule. 

But last week, bar owners began calling on the Health Department to relax their restriction as the department did for the three-week postponement of indoor youth sports. 

"Thank you for your sacrifice, which has helped to prevent illness and death in our community," Holmes told bar owners Thursday.

'They don't see how bad it truly is' — Lincoln ICU doctors, nurses bear the brunt of the pandemic

Also in the new directive, outdoor gatherings in confined spaces are limited to 25% of capacity, up to 4,000 people. 

Pedal pubs and party buses can resume operation at 50% capacity, and they must maintain a passenger list available to the Health Department for at least 21 days to assist contact tracing, the release said.  

Gyms remain at 25% capacity, and indoor adult sports teams involving two or more people and limited contact sports like volleyball and basketball can resume with added safeguards, including mandatory mask wearing for anyone not playing, according to the department.

Attendance at sports contests is limited to no more than two people per participant, and they must socially distance. 

Ricketts says general public COVID-19 shots in April still expected

LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

