Lancaster County has 'turned a corner,' Health Department says as it relaxes restrictions on bars, gatherings

Lancaster County has recorded its coronavirus peak for the most recent wave, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials said as the department rolled out relaxed rules for bars, restaurants and indoor gatherings set to begin Friday.

Local bars closed to drinkers since Nov. 25 can reopen, and indoor gatherings are allowed up to 25% of a building's rated occupancy as many Lincoln residents prepare to celebrate Christmas and other religious holidays, under the new rules.

In a letter to bar owners obtained by the Journal Star, Scott Holmes of the Health Department said Lincoln's coronavirus case peak did not come until Dec. 5, but the department waited until they had additional assurance the data was actually trending down to relax restrictions.

"Fortunately, as of yesterday we were finally certain that we had turned a corner, and the case numbers were coming down," Holmes said, adding hospitalizations have shown a similar trend and dipped below 100 Wednesday.

Indoor gatherings in recent weeks had been limited to no more than 10 people and now cannot exceed 2,000 people for the largest of buildings.

Events with more than 500 people continue to be postponed until Jan. 15, the new measure's end date, unless previously approved.