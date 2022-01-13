Lancaster County gets new chief deputy election commissioner

Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively has appointed a new chief deputy election commissioner.
Becki Gaston-Wise replaces former Chief Deputy Maura Kelly, who resigned in mid-December.
Gaston-Wise is a paralegal with the Lancaster County Attorney’s office, where she has worked since 2002. She is also a former chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Party and has served as an election day poll worker for the Election Commissioner’s Office.
Nebraska election law requires Shively to appoint a chief deputy from lists of candidates provided to him by political parties different than his own.
Gaston-Wise will begin her new position Jan. 27.