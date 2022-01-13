 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County gets new chief deputy election commissioner
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County gets new chief deputy election commissioner

  • Updated
  • 0

Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively has appointed a new chief deputy election commissioner.

Becki Gaston-Wise replaces former Chief Deputy Maura Kelly, who resigned in mid-December.

Gaston-Wise is a paralegal with the Lancaster County Attorney’s office, where she has worked since 2002. She is also a former chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Party and has served as an election day poll worker for the Election Commissioner’s Office.

Nebraska election law requires Shively to appoint a chief deputy from lists of candidates provided to him by political parties different than his own.

Gaston-Wise will begin her new position Jan. 27.

Waverly school board president survives recall election
Polling reportedly links Mike Flood to potential bid for Fortenberry seat
Pillen has raised $5.4 million for expensive GOP governor contest
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the pandemic nearly over?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News