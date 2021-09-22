Lancaster County engineer tries new way to beat the dust on gravel roads

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman is trying a new way to reduce the dust kicked up by vehicles driving down dry, gravel roads in the county, an effort officials hope will make driving safer, reduce the impact on crops that border county roads and improve air quality.

They’ve got a truck equipped to spray particularly dusty roads with a high-purity grade of magnesium chloride (MgCl2), which attracts moisture from the air and resists evaporation.

Also from the county engineer (in case you aren’t a science geek): Calcium chloride is one of the most environmentally friendly dust-control agents, free of toxic metals and substances, and is also used as a crop fertilizer.

