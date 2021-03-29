Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office open additional hours for early voting

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for early voting in advance of the April 6 city primary election.
The office, 601 N. 46th St., will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, it will be open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.
On Monday, it will open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, polls open at 8 a.m.
On the ballot will be Lincoln City Council, Board of Education and Airport Authority races. For a Voter's Guide with information and questions and answers with all the candidates, go to JournalStar.com.
Questions?: Call 402-441-7311.
Voter's Guide: Lincoln city primary election on April 6
The Lincoln Journal Star posed questions for candidates in three races that will appear on the April 6 primary ballot. Read the responses from Lincoln City Council, Lincoln Board of Education and Lincoln Airport Authority candidates.
Learn about the candidates' positions on the issues before voting in the April 6 primary. Voters will narrow the field of 12 candidates for Li…
Learn about the candidates' positions on the issues before voting in the April 6 primary.
Learn about the candidates' positions on the issues before voting. Voters will pick two candidates from the four on the April 6 ballot. All fo…