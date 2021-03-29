 Skip to main content
Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office open additional hours for early voting
Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office open additional hours for early voting

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for early voting in advance of the April 6 city primary election.

The office, 601 N. 46th St., will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, it will be open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

On Monday, it will open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, polls open at 8 a.m.

On the ballot will be Lincoln City Council, Board of Education and Airport Authority races. For a Voter's Guide with information and questions and answers with all the candidates, go to JournalStar.com.

Questions?: Call 402-441-7311.

