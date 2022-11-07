Lancaster County election commissioner reflects on 23 years of service ahead of final election

After 23 years, Dave Shively is retiring from his post as Lancaster County election commissioner.

"The citizens of Lancaster County have been great," Shively said Friday as he and his staff worked to prepare for Tuesday's midterm election, which will be his 13th as commissioner.

Born in Norfolk, Shively went to Norfolk High School and then studied public service at Wayne State.

In 1984, his first job out of college was district executive with the Boy Scouts of America, which brought him to Lincoln.

He then found his way into politics.

Shively worked for the Nebraska Republican Party from 1989 to 1990, and in 1991 he was a legislative assistant for former state senator Jerry Conway.

From July 1991 to August 1999, he worked for former Congressman Doug Bereuter.

When the position of election commissioner opened up in 1999, he applied and was appointed by former Gov. Mike Johanns later that year.

"We've gone through a lot of changes over the years," said Shively, whose last day will be Jan. 20. "When I was appointed, things were a lot simpler than they are today."

The biggest difference, Shively said, is early voting.

During his first election as commissioner in 2000, only about 5,000 early ballots were submitted.

In the 2020 general election, that number was about 90,000. Shively said that while most of that increase was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers aren't slowing down.

"Now we're seeing that number continue to grow," Shively said. "Probably 45% to 50% of our total vote cast will be people that voted early.

Shively was also around when the election office changed locations.

When he first started, the Lancaster county election commission was located at Ninth and J streets.

"They were going to make a parking lot out of that building," Shively said. "That building still stands down there."

Shively says the new location on 46th Street is ideal because it provides a central location for voters and is more accessible.

In the past two years, they've expanded the lobby and warehouse where ballots are stored, and introduced card scanners as security measures for sensitive areas.

The 2020 election is a focal point for Shively in his time as commissioner. Former President Donald Trump and other politicians began questioning the results, which led to tension for election workers across the nation.

Shively said it was hard to watch other election officials face criticism and even threats when he knew they were following their laws and doing what was right.

"It creates issues for us even in Nebraska," Shively said. "There are people that have questioned almost everything we do, and that's been a challenge."

This has been one of Shively's busiest years as commissioner.

January brought a recall election for a Waverly school board member. The midterm primary was in May. Less than a month later, there was a special election to replace Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. Petition verification took up July and August, and before he could blink it was election season.

"Sometimes you just have to back up and take a few breaths to make sure we're doing everything correctly," he said.

Shively said much of the credit for his success goes to his staff.

"Lancaster county is very civic-minded, and we've been really fortunate with the amount of people that volunteer," he said.

When he first started, his only knowledge of elections was from his work on Doug Bereuter's campaign. He soon found a mentor in Dee Lee, the office administrator that had been with the commission for more than 30 years at the time. She took him under her wing until her retirement a few years later.

Shively says he will miss the people he worked with the most. He tried to estimate how many poll workers have served under him since 1999.

"We appoint 1,000 every two years, so I'm probably in the neighborhood of 7,500 to 10,000 people," Shively said.

Before Shively, no election commissioner had served longer than two four-year terms in the position. Shively stayed long enough to meet three governors and work with three different secretaries of state and two state directors of elections during his time.

"I never anticipated to be here 23 years," Shively said. "I've been very fortunate to do that."

Shively also had some advice for his successor.

"Don't be afraid to ask questions."