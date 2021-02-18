Lancaster County eases restrictions on wind turbines

In November, the County Board asked the Planning Department to draft new rules because no projects had been proposed following tweaks made to rules in 2019.

The changes reduced the required setback from homes not signed onto the project from five times the height of the turbines to 3½ times the height, effectively a change from one-half mile to one-third mile, as well as increasing the allowable noise threshold.

Schorr, who represents southwest Lincoln and Lancaster County, said she supports green energy generation, but she believes easing the rules will reduce property values and the quality of life for people who live next to turbines.

She tried and failed to get the board to keep its current regulations and then unsuccessfully sought a grace period that would have extended setback protections to rural landowners who began building a house on their land by August 2022.

Vest read a statement from Amundson, who was on vacation and unable to return for the vote due to hazardous weather. She said she ultimately believed the issue was about the rights of property owners to use their land for legal and lawful purposes and that she would support changes to the wind farm rules.