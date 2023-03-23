Six ballot-counting machines at the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office spun into action Wednesday, a test before the real thing April 4.

The Lancaster County Election Commission runs three tests of its machines before each election, running ballots through to ensure they read each oval correctly, followed by groups of randomly marked ballots to ensure the machines read each ballot as marked.

For the April 4 city election primary, for instance, the most candidates for one race will be five Airport Authority candidates and two write-ins, which means tests are run on each machine to make sure it reads each of seven ovals correctly, then a random test — where the machine reads a group of marked ballots — is run on each machine.

State law requires the test runs, and the results of those tests are kept in storage for 22 months following each election, said Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen.

Wednesday’s test was also a test run of sorts for Wiltgen, named election commissioner last month to replace Dave Shively, who retired after 23 years. Shively was hired on a consulting basis to ensure a smooth transition and was there Wednesday. He’ll be on hand election night as well.

