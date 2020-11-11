 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County completes third box culvert project
View Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County completes third box culvert project

{{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman has reopened North 14th Street between Arbor Road and McKelvie Road after a contractor completed the third and final new box culvert replacing traditional bridges on the corridor.

The road opened Friday, and the final box culvert replaces a bridge built in the 1930s that had its bridge deck replaced in 1976, a news release said.

Box Culvert

The Lancaster County Engineering Department opened North 176th Street between Bluff Road and McKelvie Road on Oct. 26 after the completion of a box culvert project. This was an improvement project to remove the old county box culvert built in 1933 for $554.56 that replaced a wooden bridge that was built before 1918.

Altogether, the three new box culverts cost about $1.6 million, she said.

"This new bridge-length box culvert is the final of three structures that will move us closer to our goal of making North 14th Street a secure paved route many years into the future," Dingman said in the news release.

Box Culvert

The Lancaster County Engineering Department opened North 176th Street between Bluff Road and McKelvie Road on Oct. 26 after the completion of a box culvert project. This was an improvement project to remove the old county box culvert built in 1933 for $554.56 that replaced a wooden bridge that was built before 1918.
Watch Now: 'Ton of work' done as South Beltway construction heads into fall
Over $9M in Lancaster County bridge repairs, road work eyed in 2020
City Hall: Lincoln's recall effort rare locally, part of pandemic trend

Photos: New construction in Lincoln

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln Veterans Day parade still on
Local Government

Lincoln Veterans Day parade still on

The parade will be the first put on without monetary support from the city, which has been a goal of the organizers who sought to rely on private sponsorships and donations, City Councilman Roy Christensen said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News