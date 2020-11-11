Lancaster County completes third box culvert project

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman has reopened North 14th Street between Arbor Road and McKelvie Road after a contractor completed the third and final new box culvert replacing traditional bridges on the corridor.

The road opened Friday, and the final box culvert replaces a bridge built in the 1930s that had its bridge deck replaced in 1976, a news release said.

Altogether, the three new box culverts cost about $1.6 million, she said.

"This new bridge-length box culvert is the final of three structures that will move us closer to our goal of making North 14th Street a secure paved route many years into the future," Dingman said in the news release.

Photos: New construction in Lincoln

