Lancaster County Commissioner Vest announces plans to run for reelection

Rick Vest, who was new to politics when he was elected to the Lancaster County Board in 2018, announced Tuesday he will seek reelection.

The retired BNSF Railroad worker, a Democrat, represents District 5, which includes northeast Lincoln, Waverly and northeast Lancaster County.

Vest, elected chairman of the county board this year, said he is seeking reelection to advocate for everyday families.

“After the past few years of serving as a county commissioner, I understand what it takes to get the job done.”

Vest said his proudest accomplishments include drastically reducing the number of closed bridges in the county, advocating for a fiscally responsible budget and building consensus among his colleagues.

Vest serves on the Lincoln-Lancaster Keno/Human Services Advisory Board, is president of the Railroad Transportation Safety District, chairman of the Metropolitan Planning Organization and is the county board representative to the Justice Council, which coordinates planning efforts within the criminal justice system.