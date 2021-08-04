Lancaster County Commissioner Vest announces plans to run for reelection

Rick Vest, who was new to politics when he was elected to the Lancaster County Board in 2018, announced Tuesday he will seek reelection.
The retired BNSF Railroad worker, a Democrat, represents District 5, which includes northeast Lincoln, Waverly and northeast Lancaster County.
Vest, elected chairman of the county board this year, said he is seeking reelection to advocate for everyday families.
Lancaster County proposes lowering tax rate in light of higher property valuations, effects of pandemic
“After the past few years of serving as a county commissioner, I understand what it takes to get the job done.”
Vest said his proudest accomplishments include drastically reducing the number of closed bridges in the county, advocating for a fiscally responsible budget and building consensus among his colleagues.
Vest serves on the Lincoln-Lancaster Keno/Human Services Advisory Board, is president of the Railroad Transportation Safety District, chairman of the Metropolitan Planning Organization and is the county board representative to the Justice Council, which coordinates planning efforts within the criminal justice system.
In addition to his work as a county commissioner, Vest serves on the hospital visitation team for First-Plymouth Church, volunteered as a youth basketball coach for the North American Martyrs and has served as a lay speaker in the United Methodist Church.
He also is on the board of the Lincoln Mediation Center.
Commissioner Sean Flowerday has also announced his plans to seek reelection next year. Deb Schorr will also be up for reelection.
