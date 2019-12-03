Lancaster County Commissioner Roma Amundson seeks reelection

Lancaster County Commissioner Roma Amundson has made her reelection bid official by filing to represent District 4 for a third term.
The Republican real estate agent, who retired as a brigadier general from the Nebraska National Guard in 2011, submitted her election paperwork Monday, the first day she could file for the 2020 election.
Amundson, who lives in Walton, is the first candidate to file for the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Christa Yoakum, who was appointed last summer, will also be up for election in 2020.
She has declared her intentions to seek election to the District 2 seat but had not filed for the seat as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively.
No one has filed to run against Amundson.