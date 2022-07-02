Lancaster County budget sees 'domino effect' of pay hikes for correctional officers

Among the biggest drivers of Lancaster County’s budget deliberations this year are salary increases for sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers, thanks in large part to steep pay raises the state gave Nebraska Department of Corrections employees to deal with a staff shortage.

Corrections officers are typically part of the hiring pool for Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies, said Sheriff Terry Wagner, and the increases in state wages, followed by increases for the county’s correctional officers, pushed salaries beyond the starting pay for deputies.

So the sheriff’s office decided it needed to be more competitive to attract quality candidates.

“We needed to get deputies’ (pay) above corrections officers," Wagner said. "... it’s an interesting domino effect that probably nobody thought about.”

In November, the state raised starting wages for correctional officers by $8 an hour, increasing the annual salary to $58,240. In February, the Lancaster County Board approved a three-year contract that raised the starting annual salary of correctional officers to $56,160 — a $26% increase. The contract includes 3% raises the following two years.

In April, deputies got a 10% raise, which was retroactive to August 2021, bringing starting salaries to $59,502. They’ll get another 5% increase this August and 3% the following year.

Salary increases in the county are typically between 2.5%-4% a year, said Dennis Meyer, the county's budget officer.

After deputies' salaries increased, the sheriff’s office hiked the salary cap for captains from $119,600 to $137,000 to maintain a pay differential between sergeants, who are in the union and get overtime, from the higher-ranked captains, who are not union members.

Here’s what that means for the county’s budget for 2022-23: Salaries for the sheriff’s office will increase by $1.4 million; and salaries for corrections officers will go up $3.4 million, Meyer said.

Another major factor driving the budget: a significant increase in reimbursement rates judges approved for court-appointed attorneys assigned to indigent clients when there’s a conflict with the public defender’s office. Those increases will result in a $1.7 million increase for legal services in county, district and juvenile court, Meyer said.

The demand for legal services is different depending on the court, the caseloads and types of cases, which means the percent increase in legal services for the different courts' budget requests varies.

District Judge Jodi Nelson put together a committee that decided on the increases, which vary depending on the type of case. But “baseline cases” increased to $125 an hour. The district court website indicates the current rate is $75 an hour. Attorneys representing clients in homicide cases will get $175 an hour.

Nelson told the County Board that the courts were in a “crisis situation” because rates hadn’t been raised since 2014 and they are losing competent legal representation for clients.

One other factor in the budget: A $785,000 increase in a contract for medical services at the jail and youth services center resulting from the difficulty hiring and retaining medical personnel, particularly nurses, Meyer said.

The county is in the process of budget negotiations, where departments present their budget requests and county officials build a budget based on an estimated 2.5% increase in property valuations. The proposed budget must be finalized by July 31.

Property valuations — and tax levies based on those valuations set by local officials — determine the property taxes homeowners pay to help support the different political subdivisions.

The Lancaster County Assessor is not doing a complete revaluation of property this year, which means most of the increase in property valuations will be based on new homes rather than increases in existing homes.

Given those factors — and the board’s desire not to increase the number of county employees this year — the work of figuring out what to cut to create a balanced budget is ongoing.

The county board also is determined not to raise the tax rate.

“That means we’ll have to adjust in other ways, because there is not any interest on behalf of the board in increasing property taxes,” said Commissioner Deb Schorr.

The increases in salary costs are based on fully-staffed departments, but there may be some positions open that would lower that amount, and when or if those positions are filled can give the board some flexibility, Meyer said.

The county has hired a company to help it create a strategic plan Meyer said will, among other things, create performance metrics for departments, and in the future should help the commissioners decide on budget priorities by providing more data on the effectiveness of various programs.

They’ll do some of that with court-appointed attorneys, Meyer said, asking for regular feedback to see if the higher reimbursements are making a difference.

The budget process always has some challenges, and this year it’s the staffing and legal services costs, along with increases in the engineering budget because of inflation and supply chain issues, Meyer said.

“I’ve been around long enough, but there’s always new things that happen,” he said. "Back in college I don’t think they said it would ever happen like this.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.