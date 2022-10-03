Three Lancaster County Board races will appear on the general election ballot, including two where incumbents hope to be reelected.

In District 1, which covers central Lincoln, incumbent Sean Flowerday of Lincoln, a Democrat, and Cameron Hall of Lincoln, a Republican, are on the ballot.

In northwestern District 5, Democrat Rick Vest of Lincoln, the incumbent, is being challenged by Republican Jason Krueger of Lincoln.

In District 3, which covers southern Lancaster County, Matt Schulte of Lincoln stands ready to become the next commissioner after beating out current Commissioner Deb Schorr of Lincoln and Travis Filing of Panama in the Republican primary race. There were no candidates on the Democratic ticket.

The five-person County Board manages county funds, oversees county property, adopts annual budgets, administers several programs established by state law, as well as sets tax levies and salaries of elected and appointed county officials.

Commissioners are elected to four-year terms and typically meet twice a week, at 9 a.m. Tuesdays for a televised business meeting and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays for a staff meeting.

Commissioners will be paid $58,950 in 2023.